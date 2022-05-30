Virginia M. Brooks

Virginia "Ginger" May Brooks, age 78, of New London, Mo., passed away at 3:18 pm Friday, May 27, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Tom Day and Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Virginia's life will be held 9:00 am until the time of the service Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Ginger was born on November 26, 1943, in Moline, IL the daughter of Kenneth and Sylvia (Tapley) Kizer.
She was united in marriage to Everett Brooks on May 5, 1962, in Monroe City, Mo.
Survivors include her husband, Everett Brooks of New London, Mo.; sons, Evan Brooks (Rita) and Darren Brooks; daughter, Heather McGuire (John "Beaver") all of Hannibal, Mo.; grandchildren, Michael Brooks (Beth McCaw), Megan Branham (Bradley), Andrew Stolberg (Chelsea), Maryn McGuire and Preston McGuire; great-grandchildren, Trinity Brooks and Cillian Stolberg; sister-in-law, Elaine Kizer of Russellville, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by a daughter, Erin Brooks; siblings, Wayne Kizer, Ed Kizer, Dean Kizer, Rich Kizer and Nancy Ziegler.
Virginia graduated from Moline High School in the class of 1961. Before her retirement from Buckhorn Rubber where she worked in Human Resources, Ginger worked in real estate and was an entrepreneur owning two home decorating businesses.
Ginger always kept busy around her house decorating for the holidays with Christmas being her favorite. Tending to her flower beds, cooking and hosting holiday gatherings, playing scrabble and watching "Jeopardy" were all things that Ginger enjoyed doing. Her biggest love was her family, she cherished the time spent with them, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Brooks was a member of Oakwood Christian Church, she served as the Treasurer at one time, sang in the church choir and was active in the women's group.
Pallbearers will be Evan Brooks, John "Beaver" McGuire, Michael Brooks, Andrew Stolberg, Derk Ziegler, Preston McGuire and Stacey Kizer.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ginger's co-workers from Buckhorn Rubber.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, in care of the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Ginger's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
