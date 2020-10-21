Virginia L. Robb Waid, 86, of Hannibal, Mo., formerly of Milton, Ill., passed away at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services and burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in Sharon Cemetery in Armstrong, Mo.
Friends and family are invited to Virginia’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Virginia was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Fredericktown, Mo., to Robert Virgil Houser and Dorothy Loueller Combs Houser.
Virginia was married to Howard Dale Robb on Jan. 1, 1952. He preceded her in death on May 26, 1970. Later she was married to Charles James Waid on June 16, 1972. He preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 2002.
Survivors include four children, William Dale Robb (Linda) of Hannibal, Mo., John L. Robb of Alsey, Ill., Roy E. Robb (Tami) of Hannibal, Mo., and Ronald Gene Robb of Louisiana, Mo.; one sister, Roberta Ann Thomure of West Plains, Mo.; one brother, Robert Virgil Spain (Patricia) of Fredericktown, Mo.; four grandchildren, Robyn L. Mangham (John), Kevin Dale Robb, Laura M. Arredondo, and Alex M. Campbell; 14 great-grandchildren, two of whom she raised, Carlos Ramirez (Kayla) and Johnathon Lee Robb; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her foster parents, Columbus Wilbur Hoffstetter and Edna Corene Howell; two sisters, Edora Mae Catherine and Loretta Faye Houser; and one brother, James Virgil Houser.
Virginia was a homemaker most of her life. She retired in 1995 after having worked 13 years as a nurse and as an EMT for both Lee Hospital and Keller Memorial Hospital.
A wonderful cook and baker, Virginia made the most delicious pecan pie and chocolate cream pie. She also enjoyed raising beautiful roses over the years. Taking trips to the boat occasionally to play the slots, reading non-fiction books, dancing to country music, and crocheting were also a few of Virginia’s favorites. Most of all, Virginia enjoyed the time she could spend with her friends and family.
Virginia was a Baptist by faith and previously attended Milton Christian Church.
Pallbearers will be Carlos Ramirez, Johnathon Lee Robb, William D. Robb, John Robb, Roy Robb and Ron Robb.
Memorial contributions may be made to DaVita Dialysis or to the Missouri Blind Pension Fund.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.