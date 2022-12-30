Virginia "Becky" Blessing, age 94, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:31 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her daughter's home.
A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton, MO. Pastor Rodger Lane will officiate.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the parlor at First Christian Church in Hannibal, MO.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Becky was born on November 16, 1928, in Saverton, MO as the daughter of William and Martha (Moyer) Dotson, Sr.
She was united in marriage to Clarence "Dub" Blessing on July 6, 1947 in New London, MO. He preceded her in death on November 14, 1998.
Survivors include her four daughters and two sons: Clarence "Bud" Blessing, Jr. (Cathy) of Clinton, IL; Martha Stone (Tom Scott) of Layton, UT; Virginia L. Tate (Hamer) of Pittsfield, IL; Angela Blessing of Birmingham, IA; Susan Newlon (Dennis) of Hannibal, MO; and Joseph Blessing (Kate) of Hannibal, MO. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren: Racheal White, Sarah Howard, Candace Gaultney, Cari Johnson, Adam Stone, John Stone, Elizabeth Stone Quillon, Emily Stone, Olivia Blessing, Joshua Newlon, Laura Newlon Baugh, Adria Angrisan, and Jacob Blessing; as well as twenty two great grandchildren with one on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son (William "Bill" Blessing); granddaughter (Erin Stone); great-grandson (Joshua Howard); two brothers (Bob Dotson and Duane Dotson) and her sister (Lorraine Lake).
Becky graduated with her Master's in Education and trained to become an education specialist. She worked as an elementary education teacher, Home Economics teacher, Guidance Counselor, stock broker, and in the insurance field.
Becky was a member of the Eastern Star, CWF, Frankford Quilting Club, and the Chief Elder in the Thunderbird Society. She was a proud supporter of the Pinky Pals, 4-H leader and Boy Scout den leader. Becky found joy in quilting, crocheting, knitting and traveling. Reaping the rewards from her gardening and canning, Becky was a great cook. Some of the family favorites were cinnamon rolls, divinity, fudge and vegetable soup. Becky was known for her generosity who had a heart of gold and was a big giver to charity and tried to help anyone in need.
Mrs. Blessing was a member of First Christian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.