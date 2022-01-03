Virginia B. Whittaker

Virginia “Jenny” B. Whittaker, age 50, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:05 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Visitation celebrating Jenny’s life will be held from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm Thursday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Virginia was born on May 8, 1971, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Albert G. and Sharon (Runyon) Whittaker, Sr.
Survivors include her mother, Sharon Smith of Hannibal; stepmother, Helen Whittaker of Hannibal; brothers, Albert Whittaker, Jr. of Hannibal, Gary Smith (June) of Hannibal, Jason Tobin (Jessica) of New London and Steven Smith, Jr. of Hannibal; sisters, Tina Smith of Hannibal, Becky Pieter (Kenny) of Holt Summit, Mary Jo Whittaker of Hannibal, Casey Fessenden (Billy) of Hannibal and Cindy Bailey (Aaron) of the state of Washington; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jenny was preceded in death by her father, Albert G. Whittaker, Sr., stepfather, Steven Smith, maternal grandparents, Lewis and Virginia Runyon, and paternal grandparents, Delmar and Bessie Whittaker.
Virginia graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1991.
Jenny’s passion was reading, she loved reading Chicken Soup for the Soul books, Readers Digest and was very talented at crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed playing her Game Boy, watching Marvel Movie’s, Pokemon and her all-time favorite was going to the movie theater to watch the new releases. Before her death, Jenny was anxiously waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home to come out in theaters. Jenny loved her family and friends and always cherished the time spent together with them. Jenny will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Jenny attended God’s Gathering Place in Frankford, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith Funeral Home & Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Jenny’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
