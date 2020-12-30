Violet R. White

Violet Ruth White, 66, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:33 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Private Funeral Services will be held at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no visitation.
Violet was born February 16, 1954, in Hannibal, Missouri to Roy Tucker Davidson and Mary Kathleen Dietriech Davidson.
Survivors include four children, Billy Miles (Holly) of Hannibal, MO, Judy Miles (Howard Jackson) of Hannibal, MO, Danny White (Jenifer) of Monroe City, MO, and Lori Warden (Tom) of Monroe City, MO; and one sister Rebecca Kennedy (Jack) of Perry, MO. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Nanette Smelser and her longtime companion, Fred Borndes.
Professionally Violet worked in area group homes as a care giver and later she worked as a cook in area restaurants.
Violet was a hard worker, but always maintained her sense of humor, never losing her ability to enjoy a good laugh. In her younger years she enjoyed playing sports with volleyball, basketball and bowling as some of her favorites. Crossword puzzles, reading a good book or listening to the music of The Beatles were also pleasures of Violet’s. Moments shared with family and friends however were always cherished the most.
Violet was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.