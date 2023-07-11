Vinia Madeline May Vanover, 83 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:04 AM Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Vinia’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
Vinia was born on May 19, 1940 in White County, IL to Raymond E. May and Gladys Alldredge May.
She was married in 1962 to Ronald R. “JP” Vanover in White County, IL. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2015.
Also, preceding Vinia in death were her parents.
Survivors include: one daughter, Cynthia Ann Clark of Hannibal, MO; two sisters: Veda Grey (Randall) of Springdale, AR and Judith Ann Kessler of Waterloo, IL and her two daughters, Kathy Kessler and Tina Ford; three grandchildren: Billy Clark (Elicia), Marie Ann Davis (Allen) and Joey Clark; seven great grandchildren: Robbie Clark, Maddy Clark, Noah William Henry Heimer, Elizabeth Marie Heimer, Laurona May Davis, Lilith Marie Davis and John Allen Davis; one special cousin, Mary Williams and nieces and nephews.
Vinia retired from the Beth Haven Nursing Home, where she worked in the kitchen with her daughter. Prior to this she worked in childcare, at the Clara Belle Nursing School in Florissant, MO, the watch factory, for a telephone answering service and first for the Meyer Drug Company in St. Louis, MO.
Away from work Vinia loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and being with her grandchildren. Attending yard sales, refinishing antique furniture and flower gardening were also a few of her favorites. Vinia had a strong faith and loved to attend church. Vinia will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pallbearers will be Billy Clark, Joey Clark, Allen Davis, and Leland Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Loving Care Hospice or to the American Cancer Society.
