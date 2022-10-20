Vincent Elder

Vincent "Vinnie" Elder, 25, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:24 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in St. Louis, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Vinnie's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
There are no funeral services planned.
Arrangements for cremation will follow the visitation under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Vinnie was born September 10, 1997, in Hannibal, MO to Vincent Dawson and Genia Elder Perry.
Survivors include his mother, Genia Perry (Larry) of Hannibal, MO; father, Vincent Dawson of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Gavin Perry; two sisters, Valenzia Dawson and Gianna Perry; two stepsisters, Neveah Evans and Neveah Brown; grandfather, Vince Dawson; and grandparents, Cecil and Sharon Elder and Jim and Shirley Bryant. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Vinnie was preceded in death by his grandmother, Della Dawson.
Vinnie loved his family and spending time together with them. A talented artist, Vinnie enjoyed sketching. He also enjoyed playing basketball with friends. Vinnie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal D.A.R.E program or to the New Embassy ministries, clean, and sober shelter.
