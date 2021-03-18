Vincent D. "Vince" Buckwalter

Vincent “Vince” Dean Buckwalter, 53 of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away February 13, 2021 in Fairbanks.
He was born November 26, 1967 in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Wallace and Patricia Buckwalter.
Vincent attended Palmyra Schools and graduated from Monroe City High School with the class of 1986. He owned and operated a business in Fairbanks. He was known for his infectious smile. He was a member of the Lutheran Church. He enjoyed restoring and riding motorcycles.
Survivors include his parents W.D. and Patricia Buckwalter of Rensselaer, Missouri; two daughters Kassandra Buckwalter of Ukiah, California and Grace Buckwalter of Fairbanks, Alaska; two grandchildren of Ukiah, California; one brother Eugene Buckwalter of Fairbanks, Alaska and two sisters Denise Brewington of Hannibal, Missouri and Valerie Lopez of San Clemente, California; one great uncle, nine Aunts, and five uncles and a special friend Rose Darby of Fairbanks, Alaska.
He was preceded in death by one sister Vacina.
Vincent remains were cremated and there will be a memorial fellowship held Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 1:00 until 4:00 pm at the Lake Hannibal Lodge in Rensselaer, Missouri. His remains will be buried in the St. Jude Cemetery, Monroe City, Missouri at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com.