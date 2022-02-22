Victoria S. WIlliams

Victoria (Vikki) Serena Schwartz Williams, age 69, of Tucson, AZ, died peacefully in her home on February 16, 2022, following her battle with cancer. Vikki was born on August 15, 1952, in Hannibal, Mo. and attended Hannibal Public Schools, where she excelled both academically and socially. She took pride in her hometown, cherished her time as a Hannibal Pirate, and enthusiastically returned for every class reunion.
Vikki earned a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Missouri State, followed by a law degree from University of Missouri in Kansas City. Vikki worked for 3 years as a Missouri State’s attorney in Jefferson City until 1988, when she married Bob Williams. They resided in Denver, CO, where Vikki used her legal acumen to help develop and operate Policy Studies Inc (PSI). Vikki left Denver and her married status and has resided in Tucson since 2006, where she has been actively involved in her community at Saddlebrooke.
Vikki loved traveling, the fine arts, her dogs, and the camaraderie of being with her friends. She lived a life that exemplified appreciation and gratitude for nature and all of creation.
Vikki is survived by her mother, Dona Rendlen of Hannibal, MO, her brother Richard (Cheryl) Schwartz of Hannibal, their son, Branden, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, stepdaughter, Emily (Jose) Cambreo of Jersey City, New Jersey and their two children. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Schwartz, of Hannibal.
Vikki had an exquisite character that exemplified a humble generosity and kindness to humankind. While enjoying her razor-sharp wit and sense of humor, so many of the people she gathered around her always felt included and appreciated. Vikki had a magic about her and was a force of nature. She will be forever missed.
Private burial was at Marana Cemetery in Marana, AZ. Local arrangements are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Online condolences maybe made at jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com
