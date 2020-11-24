Victor “LeRoy” Vance, 77, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:20 pm Monday, November 23, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO surrounded by loved ones.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, November 30, 2020 at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Terry Burke will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
LeRoy was born at home December 19, 1942, in Ray, IL to Dick Vance and Frances Young Vance Faxon.
He was married to Carolyn K. Medford in 1967. She preceded him in death in 2004.
Survivors include 5 children: James Mattson (Wendi) of Anderson, SC, Shawn Vance of Palmyra, MO, Sherry Pflum (Glenn) of Hannibal, MO, Debbie Burke of Hannibal, MO, and Joy Vavra (Rich) of Hannibal, MO; 1 brother, Wendell W. Vance of Palmyra, MO; 1 sister, Lennis Raney of Palmyra, MO; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; 1 half-brother, Alan Vance of Hannibal, MO; and 1 half-sister Cindy Benjamin (Rod) of Hannibal, MO.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother, Harry Bruce Vance; 1 sister, Martha A. Wiseman; 2 daughters, Tasha Kaye Vance and Goldie Marie Wimsatt; and 1 son, Victor LeRoy “Taj” Vance II.
LeRoy was a well-known mechanic at Vance’s Garages on Market Street in Hannibal until a massive heart attack. As a teen, he went to live with his Uncle Buddy and Aunt Pansy of Hershman, IL, where he’d pick up his love for horses. As a young adult, LeRoy farmed in Rushville, IL before moving back to Hannibal. LeRoy had a voracious appetite for reading starting with comic books, later evolving into Zane Grey, Louis L’Amour, and anything relating to history. He could have 2 books going at once! When he was younger, he had mules and went hunting with them. LeRoy was an avid coon hunter and loved to fish until his health affected those activities. He then turned his past time into “tea time” with his fellow friends. He could be found at the Junction of MM, the Mark Twain Dinette, Country Kitchen, and Logue’s. LeRoy also had a passion for 1/4 mile dirt track races. He was always down in the pits helping with pit crew.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Raney, Levi Vance, Glenn Pflum, Richard Crane, Kelly Wilson, and Richard Vavra.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal Regional Hospital Covid-19 Unit or to the Donor’s Choice.
