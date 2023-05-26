Vicki Louise James, age 73, of Palmyra, Mo., passed away at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Hannibal Elks Lodge on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. Cremation arrangements are being taken care of by Grand View Funeral Home.
Vicki was born on Dec. 5, 1949, in Hannibal, Mo., the daughter of William and Ardella (Cornelius) Maddox.
She was united in marriage to John W James Jr. on Feb. 4, 1978, in Hannibal, Mo.
Vicki is survived by her husband, John, of Palmyra; three sons, Trent Skinner (Jamie Bergheger) of Rensselaer, Mo., John W James, III (Keegan) of Quincy, Ill. and Tony James of Palmyra, Mo.; sister, Sarabeth Gorton of Hannibal, Mo.; and her grandchildren, Dakota Martin, Claire Skinner, Natalie Skinner, Aieress James, Zoe James, Ivy James, Todd Gooding and Noah James.
Her parents precede her in death.
Vicki graduated from Hannibal High School.
Professionally Vicki was part of the MoDOT family for over twenty years. Along with Ernie and Terry, MoDOT was very important to her, and she loved her second family very much.
Vicki was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Vicki loved flowers. It was said that her front porch would rival any local nursery when it came to flowers of all types and colors. She loved to "Road Trip" with her beloved husband, John. An over the road trucker, they had spent countless miles crossing the country together. Not all work, however, they also spent many years traveling together to play golf. She loved to golf, and they made many friends over the years on the links, two of their closest being Chuck and Luella Powell. Vicki was above all a devoted wife and mother and daughter, her best friend being her mother, Ardella. Vicki was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Palmyra Nutrition Center in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
