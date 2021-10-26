Velma W. Sederwall, 82, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 7:15 AM, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her daughter's home in Hannibal, Missouri, surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Father Matthew Flatley will officiate.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Velma's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, October 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Velma was born October 28, 1938, on the family farm in St. Patrick, Missouri along with her twin brother Verlin Wayne Fishback to Edward Cecil Fishback and Naomi Margaret Boudreau Fishback.
Velma was married to Howard R. Sederwall on December 17, 1977, in Jacksonville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2021.
Velma was previously married to Billy Gene Arnold on February 23, 1957 in St. Patrick, MO. He preceded her in death on May 26, 1999.
Survivors include one son, William Craig Arnold (LeaAnn) of Naperville, Illinois; daughter, Sheri Lynn Tate (Bill) of Hannibal, Missouri; twin brother, Verlin Wayne Fishback (Jean) of Hillsboro, Missouri; 2 stepsons, Rod Sederwall (Diana) of Camdenton, Missouri and Steve Sederwall (Carolyn) of Capitan, New Mexico; 9 grandchildren, Jared Tate (Brandy), Krista Tate (Kevin), Andrew Arnold (Megan), Alex Arnold (Samantha), Jason Sederwall, Sean Sederwall (Stacy), Megan Haffron (Zachary), Dusty Humes (Bill) and Nina McInnes (Brett); 14 great grandchildren, Drew, Dawson, Lydia, Jaetyn, Traetyn, Brynn, Brooks, Hunter, Jarod, Skylar, Sterling, Israel, Dayton and Ashlyn; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters, Wilma L. Kennedy, Phyllis M. Fishback, Mary Lucille Hodges, and brother-in-law, Rex Hodges.
Velma co-owned and operated The Pastry Box, and later, The Country Pastry for many years, with her late husband, Howard. She loved to entertain and her cooking was world class, with her macaroni and cheese being everyone's favorite. Velma enjoyed listening to Polka on Friday nights with Howard and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Tending to her flowers, especially her impatiens and red roses, brought so much joy to Velma. The Shrine to St. Patrick in St. Patrick, Missouri, where Velma was raised, was very near and dear to her heart. Traveling and spending time with family meant the world to Velma and she will be forever missed by those who shared in her life.
Velma was a Catholic by faith.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the nurses, especially to Kala and Christina, who provided care for Velma.
Pallbearers will be Jared Tate, Andrew Arnold, Alex Arnold, Drew Tate, Dawson Tate and Jaetyn Tate.
Honorary pallbearers will be Krista Tate, Lydia Majors, Traetyn Tate, Brynn Arnold, Brooks Arnold and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Loving Care Hospice or Shrine of St. Patrick, Missouri.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
