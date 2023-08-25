Vanda Maxine Woodson, 102, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 1:26 PM, Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Monroe City Manor Care Center in Monroe City, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Brother Jeff Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Vanda's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Vanda was born May 7, 1921, in Randolph County, MO to Fred C. Jones and Nellie G. Taylor Jones.
She was first married to Joe D. Holder on July 21, 1940. He preceded her in death on December 16, 1988. She later married Otis R. Woodson on November 12, 1994. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2019.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet Schupback of Burlington, IA; one sister, Norma Bobbitt of Columbia, MO; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Vanda was preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter, Janice Kay; and one sister, Marjorie Moore.
Vanda taught school in the very same one room schoolhouse that she graduated high school from in 1939 at Duncan’s Bridge, MO. Later in life Vanda owned and operated the Davis Paint and Wallpaper Store in Hannibal with her husband, Joe, from 1956 to 1974.
A kind and caring soul, Vanda loved to give of her time and talents. She particularly enjoyed supporting the Show Box Ministries at her church, where each season she would crochet between 600 and 800 hats to be donated in shoe boxes and to women’s shelters. Faith filled, Vanda took pleasure in listening to gospel music and reading her Bible. Crossword puzzles, ice cream and moments shared with family were among her favorites. Vanda’s gentle spirit and compassionate heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Vanda was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Pallbearers will be the Deacons from Calvary Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund.
