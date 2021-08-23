Ula J. Biesterfield

Ula Jean Biesterfeld, age 90, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:45 pm Friday, August 20, 2021, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
A memorial service celebrating Ula’s life will be held 10:00 am Thursday, August 26, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal. Pastor Eric Carlson will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Bella Vista Memorial Gardens in Bella Vista, AR.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Ula was born on August 30, 1930, Lansing, MI, the daughter of William and Nora (Wright) Ginn.
She was united in marriage to Howard M. Biesterfeld on July 15, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete, IL. He preceded her in death on January 14, 2018.
Survivors include her children, James Biesterfeld (Maureen) of Sumner, WA and Peggy Wagner (Pat) of Hannibal, MO; daughter-in-law, Isabel Biesterfeld of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Biesterfeld was preceded in death by a son, Craig Biesterfeld, brothers, Daniel Ginn and William Ginn, and sister, Vonda Kirkpatrick.
Ula graduated from Crete High School in Crete, IL. Ula worked most her life as a homemaker helping raise her children.
Ula and Howard moved to Bella Vista, AR during their retirement years. During her time there she was very involved in the Bella Vista Lutheran Church where she volunteered within the church and was a member of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Bella Vista Public Library. Away from volunteering, Ula was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She had made several Raggedy Ann Dolls over the years and when living in Bella Vista, she had made several baby quilts for the local hospital to give out to the newborns. Ula’s goal in life was helping people. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she adored. After the death of Howard, Ula moved back to Hannibal to be closer to her daughter.
Ula was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal.
Memorial contributions may be to St. John’s Lutheran Church, in care of the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Ula’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com