Tyra Lynn Schwartz, 83, of Salisbury, MO passed away at 8:34 AM, Sunday, January 8, 2023, at her home in Salisbury, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Tyra 's visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the church.
Tyra was born November 6, 1939, in Hannibal, MO to William Franklin Thompson and Mary R. Waelder Thompson.
She was previously married to Charles R. Jones on November 8, 1958, in Hannibal, MO. He survives. She later married Francis W. Schwartz on August 10, 1974, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2021.
Other survivors include her two children, Brenda Meyer (Dean) of Salisbury, MO; and Kenneth Fisher (Jola) of Savannah, MO; her brother, Tim Thompson (Ellen) of Edwardsville, IL; five grandchildren, Nathaniel Meyer (Elizabeth), Jeremy Meyer, Alex Meyer, Josh Fisher (Jennifer), and Jacob Fisher; 11 great grandchildren, Charlotte Meyer, Evelyn Meyer, Rowan Meyer, Cormac Meyer, Kaylyn Meyer, Nakia Fisher, Farrah Fisher, Elyse Fisher, Ellis Fisher, Margot Fisher, and Cal Fisher; numerous nieces and nephews; and her five fur babies, Parker, Zoey, Raphail, Sophia, and Lucy.
Tyra was preceded in death by her parents; her second husband, Frances W. Schwartz; and grand daughter-in-law, Danielle Meyer.
Professionally, Tyra worked at the Mississippi State School, the Diagnostic Clinic, and was proud of her days as a carhop at A&W Root Beer, as a telephone operator at the Mark Twain Hotel, and as a laborer at the Shoe Factory and Standard Printing.
Tyra was an avid reader, she enjoyed fiction romance novels, watching the Hallmark Channel, and women's talk shows. She found joy in being outside working in her vegetable and beautiful flower gardens. In her free time, Tyra enjoyed sewing, embroidery, crossword puzzles, and playing games on her tablet. Above all, Tyra loved and cherished her time spent with her family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Nate Meyer, Jeremy Meyer, Alex Meyer, John Meyer, Roth McElvain, and Joe McElvain.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Cemetery or the Restoration Fund for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salisbury, MO.
