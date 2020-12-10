Tyler W. Smith Sr.

Funeral services for Tyler Wade Smith, Sr., 53, of Perry, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Cannon Dam Opry with Pastor Jamey Dyke officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Burial Park in Hannibal.
Visitation will be from Noon until the time of the service at the Opry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.
The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be observed.
Tyler passed away at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy with his family at his side.
He was born in Hannibal on July 12, 1967, the son of Stanley "Butch" Smith and Linda Richardson Smith Stites.
He married Jeannie Viorel in Perry on August 21, 1992.
Survivors include: one son, Tyler Smith, Jr. and his fiancee, Sophia Waugh of Lakeland, FL; his father; Stanley "Butch" and Kelly Smith of Sunrise Beach; his mother, Linda Stites of Taylor; his grandmother, Eunice "Sally" Smith of Perry; one sister, Minda and John Fohey of Taylor; and one nephew, Brendan Alexander of Taylor.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Kelly Ray Smith, Jordan Wojcik and Shane Ross.
Tyler was a lifetime area resident and Christian by faith. He was a 1985 graduate of Hannibal High School. Tyler was the owner and operator of the Junction Saloon & Steakhouse and the Junction Inn since 2006. He had previously worked there with his father for several years. Tyler employed countless high school and college kids throughout the years along with his regular employees. He was a selfless boss and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He supported many of the local community events and school functions. Tyler enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to flea markets, sponsoring many charity benefits and auctions and loved attending St. Louis Cardinal baseball games.
Pallbearers will be Dean Akerson, Bobby Boland, Bobby Bowen, Mark Stotler, Brian Woodhurst, Scott Gough, Scott Johnson and Derwin Conley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, PO Box 205, Hannibal, MO 63401.
Online condolences may be made at bienhofffuneralhome.com.