HANNIBAL, Mo. Twila L. Wojcik Dec 24, 2020

Twila Louise Wojcik, 91, of Hannibal died Dec. 23, 2020, at Luther Manor Retirement and Nursing Center. James O'Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.