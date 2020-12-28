Twila L. Wojcik

Twila Louise Wojcik, 91, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:36 A.M., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Luther Manor Retirement & Nursing Center in Hannibal, MO.
Private funeral services will be held at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Visitation will be private.
The funeral service will be live-streamed through the James O’Donnell Funeral Home. Follow the link on our Tribute Wall or go to https://distantlink.com/j-odonnell_Hannibal.html. The live stream will start shortly before the service begins at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Twila was born on June 4, 1929 to Lester Smith and Neva Arnold Smith.
She was married to Eldon Wendling on March 16, 1947. He preceded her in death on September 14, 1979.
Twila was preceded in death by her parents,; her and Eldon’s only son, Glen Wendling, on March 1, 1977; one brother, Wilbert Smith and his wife, Janet; one granddaughter, Jordan Jacobs, in June of 2020; and one daughter-in-law, Ina Wendling Wray, on January 1, 2015.
Twila was blessed to meet the second love of her life, Stephen J. Wojcik, and they were united in marriage on August 29, 1985 in Chickasaw, OK.
Survivors include five children: Heila Caldwell (Rick) of Monroe City, MO, Debbie Ruhl (Tom) of Hannibal, MO, Michael Wojcik of Hannibal, MO, Donna Jacobs (Johnny) of Chickasaw, OK, and Mark Holt (Patty) of Texas; two grandchildren; Cyndi Duff (Dan) of Hendersonville, TN, and Eldon “Buddy” Wendling (Teresa) of Warrensburg, MO, and eight other grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Twila retired from J.C. Penney in 1985. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to travel. She was in 46 states in the United States and Canada and Mexico. When Twila’s father became ill, they stayed home to be with him more and traveled less. She also loved spending time with her husband and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.
The last few years Twila had rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis. She was confined to home, but never gave up.
Pallbearers will be Glen Wendling, Mickey Wyatt, Michael Wojcik, Jay Fugate, Aaron Ruhl and Brad Ruhl.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eldon Wendling, Dan Duff, Mike Wojcik, Tom Ruhl, Rick Caldwell and Johnny Jacobs.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
