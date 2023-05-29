Tucker Lee Tollerton, 18, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:10 PM, Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, June 5, 2023, at "The Pit" on Quincy Notre Dame High School campus located at 1400 S. 11th St., Quincy, IL.
Friends and Family are invited to Tucker's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday at "The Pit" on Quincy Notre Dame High School campus.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Tucker was born November 1, 2004, in Columbia, MO to Rob Tollerton and Vicke Kroll Tallman.
Survivors include his parents, John and Vicke Tallman of Hannibal, MO, and Rob Tollerton of Brookfield, MO; one sister, Camry Skaggs of Hannibal, MO; two stepsisters, Shelby Tallman of Hannibal, MO and Madyson Williams (Dylan) of Brookfield, MO; two stepbrothers, Troy Tallman of Hannibal, MO and Tanner Berry of Hawaii; three nephews, Jax, Jet, and J.D. Williams; step grandmother, Bonnie Head; and numerous, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tucker was preceded in death by his stepmother, Sharese Tollerton; grandparents, Martin and Lois Kroll and Bob and Pat Tollerton; great grandparents, Dale and Mildred Taylor; great grandmother, Mary Louise Johnson; and step grandfather, Gary Wayne Head.
Tucker was a 2023 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame High School, where he was a standout centerfielder for the Raiders Baseball team.
Tucker loved to be outdoors and especially enjoyed animals of all kinds. He enjoyed visiting the family cabin, being on the farm, going on side by side rides, fishing, and playing golf. Tucker was an outstanding baseball player. Ever since he played t-ball, Tucker has always been #5 after his favorite player, Albert Pujols. Tucker loved his time spent playing with his nephews and hanging out with his friends. Tucker enjoyed spicy foods and hot tacos and chips were his favorite, always washing everything down with an ice-cold Dr. Pepper. Most of all, Tucker cherished his time shared with all his family and friends and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be the senior members of the Quincy Notre Dame Baseball Team and Brock Wiley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jace Utterback and Keaton Lewton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tucker Lee Tollerton Memorial Scholarship.
