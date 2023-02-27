True R. Vaughn

True Rosser Vaughn, 104, formerly of Fort Worth, TX, passed away at 3:44 AM, Friday, February 24, 2023, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Andrew Kovar will officiate.
Burial will be Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth, TX.
True was born January 10, 1919, in Wellsville, MO to Thomas Rosser and Melva Ankrom Rosser.
She was married to Richard E. Vaughn on July 3, 1945, in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on October 8, 1996.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Rae Vaughn of Hannibal, MO; grandson, Adam Shipp (Kelli) of Fort Worth, TX; great grandchildren, Aeron Shipp and Kameron Shipp of Fort Worth, TX; three nephews, Fred Helbing (Lynn) of Hannibal, MO, Timothy Helbing (Debi) of Hannibal, MO, and Ernie Evenson (Iva) of GA; three nieces, Deana Everett (Donald) of Quincy, IL, Ann Turner (Jay) of New London, MO, and Lorna Helbing of Florence, SC; and several great great nieces and nephews.
True was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Eugene Vaughn; one brother, Rodney Rosser (Elsie); two sisters, Esther Key (George) and Dazzie Pace (George); one niece, Dolores Helbing (Fred Sr.); and great nephew, John Helbing.
True was a homemaker who cherished her time spent at home raising her children and taking care of her special needs son, Thomas. True took pride in working hard around her home to keep it immaculate. Family meant everything to True, she loved her visits back to Hannibal to visit her sisters and brother, was a proud military wife, and loved her family farm roots in Wellsville. An exceptional cook, True made the best potato salad, roast, angel food cake, and lemon meringue pie. Most of all, True cherished her family more than anything.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goodwill Industries.
