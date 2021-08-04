Troy L. Pruett

Troy Lee Pruett, 32, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at the Grand View Burial Park.
Friends and Family are invited to Troy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 7, 2021at the funeral home.
Troy was born August 30, 1988, in Phoenix, Arizona to Jon Keith Pruett and Wendy White Pruett Geiger.
Survivors include his mother, Wendy Geiger (Chad) of Anderson, Indiana, 2 uncles, Kevin Pruett (Cindy) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Kent Pruett of Phoenix, Arizona, 1 aunt, Kristy Pruett (Andrew) of Las Vegas, Nevada, grandparents, MamMaw and PaPaw, 2 brothers, James Gonterman and Jesse Diaz, 1 nephew, Jesse Alexander and cousins, Ben Pruett, Preston Pruett, Aaron Pruett, Jessica Pruett, Amanda Pruett and Brandon McCreary.
Troy was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, Del and Ilene Pruett, aunt, Kim Pruett and cousin, Taylor Pruett.
Troy was self-employed, professionally, operating his own business.
He truly loved the NBA hoops, specifically the Phoenix Suns. Troy enjoyed time outdoors, traveling to Canada, hiking and fishing, as well as riding his 4-wheeler on the 280 acres in Attica, Indiana. Being well-rounded as he was, Troy also was a gifted guitar player, both acoustic and electric, and playing his Gibson with PaPaw and MamMaw was one of his most cherished past times. Troy will be greatly missed by his many loved ones.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Pruett, Kent Pruett, Ben Pruett, Brandon McCreary, Preston Pruett and Aaron Pruett.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com