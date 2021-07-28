Scottsdale, Ariz. Troy L. Pruett Jul 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Troy Lee Pruett, 32, of Scottsdale, Ariz., died July 25, 2021. James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Troy Lee Pruett Funeral Home Scottsdale James O'donnell Ariz. Arrangement Hannibal Recommended for you Trending Now Deanna Janes David Ronald Abney John A. Bowen II Hannibal man faces multiple charges after stabbing Richard W. Altheide Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView