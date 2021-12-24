Troy D. Harlan

Troy Duane Harlan, 55, formerly of Palmyra, passed away at 12:24 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home in Springfield, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Troy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday December 28, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday December 29, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Pastor Marty Smyser will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Troy was born January 19, 1966, in Elgin Air Force Base, FL to Larry Dwayne and Sharon Marie Tournear Harlan. He was married to Brenda Dodd on August 1, 1987, at Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Brenda Lee Harlan and daughter Katelyn Brianne Harlan of Springfield, MO; parents Larry and Sharon Harlan of Palmyra; brother Trent Harlan (Lynn) of Rensselaer; nephews Dalis T. Harlan (Erika) of Little Rock, AR. and Kabott W. Harlan of Rensselaer.
Troy was preceded in death by his grandparents and multiple aunts, and uncles as well as several cousins.
Troy grew up in Palmyra and graduated from First Assembly Christian School in Hannibal, MO. Professionally Troy worked as a Branch Manager and in sales for a Springfield Office Supply store.
A country boy at heart Troy loved hunting and fishing. Hanging out by the campfire and bowling were some of his favorite things to do with friends and family. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers football fan and a huge Dale Earnhardt Senior fan as well. Troy was a talented musician, gifted with absolute pitch he taught himself to play piano and banjo by ear. Troy was that humble, happy and fun-loving guy that loved spending time with his family. This courageous and compassionate man will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.
Troy was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Palmyra, MO.
Pallbearers will be Dalis Harlan, Kabott Harlan, Trent Harlan, Wayne Harlan, Alvin Garkie, and Brian Drebenstedt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or Fresenius Kidney Care in Southwest MO.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rob Harlan, Steven Tournear and Ryan Florea.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.
