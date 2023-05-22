Trevor Berry, 13, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 2:23 PM, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 26, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Trevor's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
Trevor was born January 25, 2010, in Hannibal, MO to Brandon Berry and Tiffany Conrad Berry.
Survivors include his parents, Brandon and Tiffany Berry of New London, MO; one brother, Kyser Berry; one sister, Brianna Berry; grandparents, JoAnn and David Berry; great grandparents, Charles and Sharon White; great grandfather, Joe Lain; great grandmother, Rose Ruby; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Trevor was preceded in death by his grandparents, Janice Conrad and Danny Ruby; great grandparents, Aaron and Maryann Conrad; great grandfather, Wilburn Berry; great grandmother, Marilyn Lain; and family friend, Tim Pults.
Trevor lived his life to the fullest. He loved racing his dirt bike, playing football for the Hannibal Pirates, and playing with his pit bull, Journey. Deer hunting and fishing on the Mississippi River with his dad were a couple of Trevor's favorite ways to spend the day. Trevor was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He enjoyed watching YouTube, playing his X-Box and listening to music. Most of all, Trevor loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his little brother, Kyser. Kyser adored his big brother and together they always had a blast. Trevor was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Rylan Berry and Trevor's football teammates for the Hannibal Middle School Pirates.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trevor Berry Scholarship.
