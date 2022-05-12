Tracey L. LaFond

Tracey Lynn LaFond, 53, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:05 AM Thursday, May 12, 2022 at her home.
There will be no services.
Friends and Family are invited to Tracey's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM at 12:00 PM Saturday, May 14, 2022 and the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Tracey was born October 9, 1968, in Lebanon, IN to Wesley Lowery and Judy Marie Pierce Murphy.
Survivors include her mother, Judy Marie Murphy (Chuck) of Hannibal, MO; one son, Russell Lee Lafond (Kathleen) of Hannibal, MO; one sister, Kim Nichelson (Gary) of New London, MO; three grandchildren: Russell, Waylon, and Mattilyn; one special cousin, Jeri White (Terry); and numerous nephews.
Tracey was preceded in death by her father; her grandparents, Leona and William "Bud" Pierce; and her aunt, Darlene Gray.
Professionally, Tracey worked as a waitress at local restaurants.
Away from work, Tracey enjoyed fishing, dining out, and watching true crime shows. She also liked tuning in to the Lifetime Movie Network. Most of all, Tracey enjoyed the time she could spend with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
