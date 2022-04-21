Toni J. Shaffer

Toni Jean Shaffer, 58, of New London, Missouri, passed away at 7:10 AM, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor James A. Salter will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Toni’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, April 25, 2022 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Toni was born October 24, 1963, in Denver, Colorado to Hurshal Waters and Juanita Lawver Waters.
She was married to William W. Shaffer on January 1, 1994, in Lewistown, Missouri. He survives.
Other survivors include her mother, Juanita Waters of Aurora, Colorado; her son, Anthony Shaffer (Lacey) of New London; two sisters, Jackie Wolfgang (Tom) of Hershey, Nebraska, and Nikki Powell (Reno) fo Aurora, Colorado; three grandchildren, MaRyah Shaffer, Alyce Bacon, and Carter Pruett; and several nieces and nephews.
Toni was preceded in death by her father, Hurshal Waters; one brother, William Waters; and one son, Matthew Shaffer.
Toni was a wonderful homemaker. She loved being a mother and grandmother. In the kitchen Toni was very talented. Her family enjoyed her green chile enchiladas and burritos. For special occasions her coconut or lemon pies were always a family request. Trips to Vegas to play cards or the slots, catching her favorite soap opera, Young and The Restlesss or simply relaxing with her family were a few of Toni’s favorites. If football was on, you could bet that Toni was cheering for the Denver Broncos. During her time in Colorado Toni was even a nanny for a few of the Broncos players watching their kids. Most of all Toni cherished the moments she shared with her family and friends and always looked forward to their times together.
Toni was Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
