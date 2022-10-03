Toni Black-Blackman, 75, of Hannibal, MO and formerly of El Centro, CA, passed away at 8:38 AM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Toni was born March 3, 1947, in El Centro, CA to Lester Blackman and Dovie Brown.
She was married to Donna Black on June 24, 2008, in El Centro, CA. She survives.
Other survivors include her brother, Sid Blackman (Diane) of El Centro, CA; nephew, Cameron Artigue of Scottsdale, AZ; and her niece, Amy Artigue of Scottsdale, AZ.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Heidi Blackman Artigue.
Toni attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO where she earned an associate's degree in Media. After graduating, Toni became a news anchor in San Diego, edited programs, and worked as a DJ on the radio. She later owned and operated a paging business.
Away from work, Toni enjoyed antiquing, decorating, and listening to 1960's music. Traveling in their RV and visiting Pensacola every year made Toni smile. She was a proud charter member of NEMO Master Naturalists. This group volunteers for the Missouri Department of Conservation assisting on projects. Locally Toni participated on Hannibal`s Becky's Garden changing it to native plants. In addition, upon her death Toni was a donor of her corneas to the organization of Eyes First. Most of all, Toni loved spending time with her family and friends.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
