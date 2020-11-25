Tom M. Morris

Thomas Michael Morris was born in Hannibal Missouri June 24, 1944 to James Kenneth Morris and Virginia Verlee McManis Morris. He attended parochial schools and graduated from McCooey High School in l963. Tom served in the US Navy and the Naval Reserves for 10 years. He graduated from the then Northeast Missouri University in Kirksville.
He spent most of his career as a corporate executive in the communications industry. However, after his retirement, he began a labor of love as a teacher assistant at the elementary schools in Tyler Texas. Tom also found much enjoyment in painting after retirement.
Tom passed away at home in Flint Texas on Wednesday November 18, 2020
Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years Christina Dryden Morris of Flint Texas, daughter, Jennifer Mitchell of Flint, grandchildren, Arian, Caleb and Lauren all of Flint and brother, John Morris of Hannibal, sister Mary Ann Pickett of Hannibal, cousin Sara Jean Jameson of Hannibal.
A funeral mass is planned at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Flint. Tom is being cremated and the family will bring his remains home to Hannibal in the spring for burial at St. Mary Cemetery. A graveside service will be held then in Hannibal.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Magdalene Church building fund, 18221 FM 2493, Flint Tx 75762.