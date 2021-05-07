Tina M. Stallard, 61, of Hannibal, passed away at 4:39 am Friday, May 7, 2021 at her home in Hannibal, MO.
A graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday May 11, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO. Reverend Tim Goodman will officiate.
Tina was born April 7, 1960, in Quincy, IL to Kenneth and Bonnie Nelson Dohrn. She was married to Carl Stallard on February 26, 1983. He preceded her in death on November 17, 2013.
Survivors include her daughters, Nicole Dohrn and Amy Voss; grandchildren Jordan Dohrn, Tyler Dohrn, and Bailey Voss; 2 sisters Jodie Dohrn and Wendi (Jeff Tarble) Cook; 4 nieces and nephews Nikkita (Trent) Stout, Clinton (Shelbie) Gordon, Shawnee (Austin) Chou, and Myranda Cook.
Tina was preceded in death by her Parents and husband Carl Stallard.
Tina worked both in Health Care and at Walmart during her career, but her priority was taking care of her family. She enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitch, and working crossword puzzles and puzzle books. Tina had the most fun making peanut butter bonbons with her granddaughter at Christmas. Playing Monopoly and other board games with her family was a favorite past-time.
Tina was Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cuddle Cat Rescue of Hannibal, MO.
