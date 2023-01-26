Tina Lynn Marshall, 53, of Frankford, Mo., died January 25, 2023, at University Hospital Columbia in Columbia, Mo. Service will be at 2 p.m., February 3, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., February 3, at the funeral home.
