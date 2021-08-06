Monroe City, Mo. Timothy L. Kendrick Aug 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Timothy Lambert Kendrick, 80 of Monroe City, Mo., died Aug. 5th, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. James O'Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monroe City Timothy Lambert Kendrick Hannibal Regional Hospital Arrangement Mo. Recommended for you Trending Now Former Hannibal resident to appear as Mark Twain on Missouri bicentennial special Henry Riedel Show Me HH Farms to host a sunflower event on Saturday Wayne E. McNeal Troy L. Pruett Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView