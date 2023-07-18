Timothy Joseph Robertson, 56, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 6:50 AM, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at University Hospital Columbia in Columbia, MO.
A Memorial Service will be at 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Randy Drish will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Tim's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, at the funeral home.
Tim was born June 7, 1967, in Rushville, IL to Edmond "Cotton" Robertson and Mary Smith Robertson.
He married Stacie Hammond on January 13, 1996, in Saverton, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his four children, Ian Robertson (Amirra) of Granbury, TX, Blake Robertson (Skyleah) of Hannibal, MO, Clayton Robertson (Bethany) of Quincy, IL, and Drake Robertson of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Donnie Robertson of Astoria, IL; three sisters, Phyllis Pilger (Robbie) of Browning, IL, Brenda Spencer (Dave) of Astoria, IL, and Sandy Hamlin (Yogi) of Astoria, IL; one granddaughter, Novalee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jerry Robertson.
Tim started his career as a children’s and youth pastor at the Clarence First Christian Church in Clarence, MO. He also worked at the Shiloh Christian Children’s Camp during this time. Later Tim continued his career of service and worked as a family and marriage counselor in the area with several local agencies, including Mark Twain Behavioral Health, Hannibal and Palmyra Public Schools, Douglas Community Services and the Quincy Y.W.C.A.
Away from work Tim loved to spend time outdoors with his family. He loved to explore and camp in new places with his family, their adventures took them all over the United States. A collector of sorts, Tim enjoyed antiques and gathering interesting rocks from his travels, he was also an expert on Santa Claus collectibles and amassed quite a collection over the years. A “foodie” at heart, there was nothing that Tim would not try when it came to new foods. He was a wonderful cook and smoked the perfect brisket and his fried tenderloins were the absolute best. A proud Scotsman, Tim traced his family’s ancestry back to Scotland and embraced the Scottish culture. Live music was something that Tim loved to experience with his wife, Stacie, as they enjoyed a variety of music and loved to check out new venues and performances. Most of all Tim cherished his family and friends and the moments that they shared together.
Tim was Christian by faith and a member of The Crossing in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or The Crossing.
