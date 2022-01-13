Timothy J. Armour

Timothy James Armour, 55, of Moberly, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away at Silva North Village Park at 11:30 AM Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in Moberly, MO.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Timothy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
Timothy was born on March 1, 1966, in Hannibal, MO to Henry D. Armour and Donna Willis Miller.
Survivors include his mother, Donna R. Miller of Hannibal, MO; his brothers and sisters: Melody Johnston (John), Jenny LaForce, Carol Jamison (Steve), Tina Ward (Donnie), Trent Armour (Michelle), Tammy Caldwell (Brian), and Sarah Pritchett (Jason); and many nieces and nephews.
Timothy was preceded in death by his father, Henry Armour; his stepfather, Larry W. Miller; his aunt, Norma Willis; and his grandparents: Pete and Ruth Armour and Tom and Faye Willis.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Ward, Jason Pritchett, Brian Caldwell, John Johnston, Steve Jamison, and Taylor Pritchett.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
