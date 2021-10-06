Timothy H. Rhoades

Timothy Howard Rhoades, 74, of Greenwood, Arkansas passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 in his home. One of Tim’s favorite past times was baseball. He fell in love with the game at 8 years old. He played it as a young boy, coached teams as an adult and knew the game better than many as a spectator. All his adult life, he’s been interested in genealogy and had much success in discovering his lineage back many generations on several branches. Most of all, he enjoyed and loved his family. His family was his pride and glory and his greatest legacy. He was our King of Hearts. He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Greenwood.
A private family memorial was held Wednesday, October 6 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (Perry) Rhoades of the home; two sons, Troy Rhoades of Greenwood and Shea Rhoades and wife, Juliana of Colbert, Oklahoma; one daughter, Tavia (Rhoades) Stiegler and husband, Philip of Reisterstown, Maryland and six grandchildren, Tanner Rhoades and wife, Shelby, Hannah Rhoades, Sage Stiegler, Lexi Rhoades, Theron Stiegler and Hadley Rhoades. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Howard Rhoades and Thelma “Darline” (Myers) Rhoades.
