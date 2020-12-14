Timothy C. Carter, 79, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 4:50 p.m. Friday, December 12, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Reverend Steve Barker will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Tim was also a former board member at Mt. Olivet.
Friends and family are invited to Tim’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Tim was born September 4, 1941 in Indianapolis, IN, to Herman F. and Ruth Poole Carter.
He was married to Patricia Hudelson in December 9, 1977 in Hannibal. She survives.
Other survivors include five children: Joan Marie Shepherd, Becky Sue Tullock (Lee), Timothy A. Carter (Sandy), Michael Vannatta and Tanya Vannatta Dauma (Richard); 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dan Carter.
Professionally, Tim was a lab technician at BASF.
Tim was an avid sports fan. On weekends, you could find him in front of the television watching college and professional sports. Born in Indiana, it was only fitting he was a diehard Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fan. He was a fan of Dan Marino and Don Shula’s Miami Dolphins, and enjoyed watching Peyton Manning play for the Indianapolis Colts.
Tim used to live in Charlotte, North Carolina, and during that time he became a fan of the University of North Carolina Men’s Basketball team. He also followed the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team religiously each summer.
He loved to golf with family and friends at the local courses. Tim was an extremely talented bowler in his younger years. He used to compete in tournaments and bowled in the National Bowling Association Tournaments. Tim was also very supportive of the local sports scene. He was a member of the Hannibal High School Booster Club and attended as many Pirate sporting events as he could.
Tim loved watching television shows portrayed in black and white. He loved John Wayne films, the Andy Griffith Show and M*A*S*H. Above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and friends and will be missed by all.
Tim attended First Christian Church in Hannibal where he was a deacon and an elder.
Pallbearers will be Adam Carter, Jered Shields, Philip Dauma, Timothy Ryan Carter, Lee Tullock, Richard Dauma and Perry Carter.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Wisdom, Gary Stowe and Joe Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal High School Booster Club.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.