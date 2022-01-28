Thomas R. Stewart

Thomas R. "Tom" Stewart, age 93, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:11 am Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Tom's life will be held at 10:00 am until 11:00 am Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
The family is being served by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Thomas was born on November 11, 1928, in Hannibal, MO the son of David and Elisabeth (Robinson) Stewart.
He was united in marriage to Joyce Irene Bowman on October 5, 1952, in Blessed Sacrament Church in Hannibal, MO. To this union, Tom said "the best marriage is like Heaven on Earth".
Survivors include son, David Stewart (Cathy) of Hannibal, MO; daughter, Karen Folwarski (Tom) of Saint Louis, MO; six granddaughters, Erin Fete (Clay), Jenna Kopff (Dave), Kim Brown (Rob), Sara Sieve (Tony), Christy Adams (Michael) and Lindsey Montague (Marcus). Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Stewart was preceded in death by two brothers, Dan Stewart and David L. Stewart and two sisters, Betty Rhodes and Nancy Long.
Tom graduated from Hannibal High School 1946.
Tom owned and operated Stewart Refrigeration. All Tom knew was work and he dedicated his life to his work. Some of Tom's favorite pastimes were watching football, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, going to auctions and keeping his eye on the stock market. Tom also looked forward to traveling with his friends from the bank and the Lutheran Church. Most importantly Tom loved his family and cherished the time spent with them.
All who knew Tom, knew he had whit for sayings. On Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 9:11 am, Tom said "It's time to go."
Tom was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons-in-law.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or Beth Haven Nursing Home, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Tom's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
