Thomas L. Chapman, 88, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 4:12 PM, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Monroe Manor in Paris, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Alex Gabriel will officiate. Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Saturday at the church.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Thomas was born October 5, 1934, in Keytesville, MO to Charles E. Chapman and Roberta Lewis Chapman.
He was married to Jean E. Rupp on August 1, 1959, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2017.
Survivors include his two brothers-in-law, Robert Rupp and Thomas Rupp; one special cousin-in-law, Richard Rupp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elizabeth Steffy; two brothers, Robert L. Chapman and Charles E. Chapman Jr.; sister-in-law, Jeanette Rupp; and three nephews, Jeff Rupp, Jon Rupp, and Ted Rupp.
Professionally, Thomas worked as the Office Manager at Beneficial Finance from 1959-1982. He later worked and retired MCM Savings Bank as the Branch Manager from 1982-1994. In his retirement, he worked in the produce department at Schnucks and as a courier for HNB Bank.
Thomas was an avid Missouri sports fan; he loved the Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He enjoyed reading the St. Louis Post Dispatch and spending a beautiful day on the golf course.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to St. Croix Hospice of Moberly, MO.
