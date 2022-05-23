Thomas E. Williams, age 78, of New London, MO passed away at 3:58 pm Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 27, 2022, at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Rich Stilley will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Thomas's life will be held 10:00 am until 11:00 am Friday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Tom was born on March 31, 1944, in Ralls County, MO the son of George and Jessie (Perkins) Williams, Jr.
Survivors include his brother, G.R."Bob" Williams (Sharon) of New London, MO; four sisters, Mary Ann Shackelford of Independence, MO, Patsy Bergman of Quincy, IL, Nancy Hess (Terry) of Hannibal, MO and Helen Perkins (Bill) of Hannibal, MO. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Hallows.
Tom attended Flint Hill and Hannibal schools.
Tom worked as a farmer alongside his father and brother. Tom lived a simple life. His favorite pastimes were reading books about old tractors, watching wrestling and listening to country music.
Tom was a Baptist by faith.
Pallbearers will be Todd Williams, Kent Thomas, Greg Clark, Tom Botkins, Alan Epperson, Adam Epperson, Christian Williams and Will Whitaker.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice 1310 Business Hwy 61 Suite B, Bowling Green, MO 63334 or Beth Haven Nursing Home 2500 Pleasant Street, Hannibal, MO 63401, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Tom's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.