Theresa Lynn Niffen-Drazba, 54, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:42 PM, Monday, December 26, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at the New Life Pentecostal Church in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Michael Niffen will officiate.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Theresa's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the church in Hannibal, MO.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Theresa was born December 8, 1968, in Columbia, MO to Albert "Butch" Henry Niffen Jr. and Janice Faye White Niffen.
She was married to Richard "Rick" John Drazba Sr. in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include her mother, Janice Faye Niffen; her nine children, Jessica Ryan (Themon), Tiffany Davis (Jamaal), Ammaretta "Amy" Helm, Joshua Camden, Daniel Barbee, Star Nelson (Seth), Hannah Barbee, Jaidyn Drazba, and Amaya Drazba; two brothers, Michael Niffen (Lisa), and David Niffen (Kristy); two sisters, Cheryl Ridgel, and Dawn Miles (James); nine grandchildren, Eli, Thea, Grayson, Mia, Alexander, Asher, Ashton, Carter, and Anabay; and several nieces and nephews.
Theresa was preceded in death by her father; one son Richard "Ricky" John Drazba Jr.; and one brother, Albert Henry "Hank" Niffen III.
Professionally, Theresa was a self-employed seamstress.
Away from work Theresa enjoyed going to thrift stores and antiquing. She found joy in crafting and drawing in her sketch book. A great cook, Theresa who made the best spaghetti. Theresa was an entrepreneur who owned and operated "Love my Jean Skirt" for many years in Hannibal. Above all, Theresa loved and cherished her family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Camden, David Niffen, Daniel Barbee, Zachary Miles, Conner Miles, and James Miles.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.