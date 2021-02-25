Hannibal, Mo. Theresa A. Crane Feb 25, 2021 Feb 25, 2021 Updated 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Theresa Ann Crane, 57, of Hannibal, died Feb. 25, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Monroe City alderman, mayor continue feud after alleged DWI Michael W. "Mike" Beilsmith Anthony W. Harvey Hannibal woman advances in cover model search Hannibal Hometown Hitters place first at President's Day Tournament Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView