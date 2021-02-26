Theresa A. Crane

Theresa Ann Crane, age 57, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:28 am Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Theresa was born on May 1, 1963, in Tacoma, Washington the daughter of Jack and Donna (Smith) Robinson.
Survivors include her four children, Dennis Zimmer (Laverna), Misty Gollaher, Brandy Gollaher (John) and William Earl; two brothers, Chris Shaul and Don Robinson; nineteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her loving dog 'Rhett'.
She was preceded in death by father, Jack Robinson; mother, Donna Shaul and nephew, Austin Lee Shaul.
Theresa worked as a CNA/CMT for over 30 years at area retirement homes.
Theresa loved gardening, cooking, fishing and watching a good murder mystery. Her biggest love was her family and the time spent with them together.
Theresa was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith Funeral Home & Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Theresa's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com