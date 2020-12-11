Thelma Wamsley,76, of Hannibal, passed away at 7:33 am Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her home in Hannibal, MO.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Reverend Tim Goodman will officiate.Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Thelma’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Thelma was born April 22, 1944, in Clarksville, MO to Truman and Etha Beers Wamsley.
Survivors include her companion of over 30 years, Jerry Rouse; daughter Rebecca (David) Narramore of Hannibal, MO; son William Engels of St. Charles, MO; brother Jesse (Libby) Wamsley of Moberly, MO; sister Betty Painter of Florida; 11 grandchildren Alisha Engels, Amy Washington (Dominique), Alexandria Jones, David Narramore Jr., Danna Rae Jensen, Alyssa Klein, Kailie Engels, Julian Engels, Hayden Engels, Gretta Engels, and Greyson Engels; 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Thelma was preceded in death by her Parents, 2 sons Tony Johnson, and Daniel Jensen, 3 brothers Coy, Raymond, and Lee Wamsley.
Thelma was a Certified Nursing Assistant at area nursing homes and worked for NECAC in New London for many years as well.
Thelma enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. Bingo, playing the slots occasionally and watching old westerns on TV were a few of her favorites. A wonderful cook, Thelma made the best meatloaf. Country music was Thelma’s favorite and over the years she saw many concerts with family and friends. Most of all Thelma treasured the moments she shared with her family. Loved by all who knew her, Thelma had the most optimistic attitude about life. Her family remembers her as “The strongest person we ever knew.”
Pallbearers will be Garrett Parker, David Narramore Jr., John Roth, Terry Rouse.
Thelma was Baptist by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
