Terry Yohn, 71, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 5:10 AM, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Lincoln in Troy, MO.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 7, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial with full military honors by the Emmette J. Shield American Legion Post #55 will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Monday, November 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Terry was born June 13, 1951, in Hannibal, MO to James Tony Yohn and Frances L. Ledbetter Yohn Large.
Survivors include his two sisters, Carol Orr (Russell) of Quincy, IL, and Nancy Metcalf (Charles) of St. Petersburg, FL; one brother, Steven Yohn of Dunedin, FL; one aunt, Gloria Stiles; special friends, Kevin and Brandi Lionberger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Guy Large; one sister, Kathy Dunbar; and one brother, Jimmy Lee Yohn.
Terry was a proud member of the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran.
Professionally, Terry worked as a typist clerk in the United States Army. He later traveled around the country and worked a variety of positions as a clerk.
Terry had a gentle spirit about him. He was friendly and loved to send homemade cards and notes to his friends and family. A beautiful singer, Terry loved the sounds of America’s classic crooners, like Frank Sinatra. Animals held a special place in Terry’s heart. He took pleasure in feeding the birds and he adored horses. Telling jokes, supporting his favorite charities, and collecting stamps were also a few of Terry’s favorites. Most of all Terry cherished the times he shared with his family and friends.
Terry attended Holy Family Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Lionberger, Steven Yohn, Rusty Orr, Mark Orr, Charles Metcalf, and Nancy Metcalf.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
