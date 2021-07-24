Terry L. Fitch

Terry Lee Fitch, age 73, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:42 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Mark Burkey will officiate. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra, MO with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55.
Visitation celebrating Terry will be held at 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday July 30, 2021 at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel, with a Masonic service to follow at 7:00 pm.
Terry was born on February 23, 1948, in Moline, Illinois the son of Earl Lee and Elva Mae (Eddington) Fitch.
He was united in marriage to Mary Schluckebier on May 31, 1970 in Palmyra, MO.
Survivors include his wife, Mary of the home; son, Kerry Fitch of Weatherford, OK; daughter; Tonya Ash of Quincy, IL, adopted children/grandchildren, Skylar Smith (Dakota) of Quincy, IL, Kai Ash (Andrew) of Nebo, IL, Jayden Ash of Hannibal, MO and Makena Ash (Preston) of Quincy, IL; grandchildren, Gaby Fitch of St. Charles, MO and Jon Fitch of St. Charles, MO; great grandchildren, Caspian Smith, Valkyrie Smith, Payson Lemons, and Raelynn Dillman. Also surviving is his brother, Ralph (Barb) Fitch of Marshall, MI; sister, Lee Ann Goodemote (Calvin) of Thayer, IA; brother-in-law, Jim Aldrich of Hannibal, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janice Aldrich.
Terry graduated from Hannibal High School in 1966. He then went on to honorably serve his country in the U.S. Navy as a radio man during the Vietnam era. Over the years he furthered his education by attending many different trade schools.
Professionally Terry worked in the Communications Department for BNSF Railroad from 1968 until his retirement in 2008.
Terry was a Christian by faith;
Terry was a faithful member of the St. John’s #28 Masonic Lodge, NEMO Shriners, O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Club and the BNSF Retired Railroad Employees Group. He was past president of the Masonic Temple board. As a teenager, Terry was a member of the Demolay.
In his younger years, Terry enjoyed teaching his children to water ski. He was also a Boy Scout leader. Terry and Mary also enjoyed camping and traveling in their motorhome. Terry mostly enjoyed time spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Terry will be missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Kerry Fitch, Jon Fitch, Preston Dillman Dakota Smith, Andrew Lemons and Wayne Schluckebier
Honorary Pallbearer will be John Gundling.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital of St. Louis, in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Terry’s memorial page at www.smithsfuneralhomeandchapel.com