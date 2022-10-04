Terrence B. Latta, 85, of Hanibal, MO, passed away at 11:15 PM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Aspire Senior Living in Jonesburg, MO.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and family are invited to Terrence's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Terrence was born December 24, 1936, in Louisiana, MO to Sam Latta Sr. and Lou Mitchell Latta.
He was married to JoAnn McCann in 1973 in Clarksville, MO. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2005.
Survivors include his four children, Shelly Nelson (Tom) of Santa Fe, MO, Sherry Hamilton (Bill) of O'Fallon, MO, Larry Whitmore (Helen) of Burlington, IA, and Corey Gravett of Hannibal, MO; his brother, Sam Latta Jr. (Debra) of St. Charles, MO; his sister, Becky Bowen of Hannibal, MO; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Terrence was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Trina Staton; brother, Dennis Latta; sister, Kay Sharpman; and stepson, Scott Whitmore.
Terrence proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force.
Professionally, Terrence was a pipefitter.
An avid reader, Terrence loved reading supernatural, biographies, and religious books. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy, doing crossword puzzles sing a pen in order to make sure the answers were correct and precise, and collecting guns. A very intelligent and quiet man, Terrence always kept to himself but was a great provider and always giving to family and charitable organizations. Above all, Terrence loved and cherished his time with his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kameron Christal, Christian Dudgeon, Logan Flynn, Dalton Schmidt, Owen Schmidt, and Bryon Stolze.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
