Terrance Paul Hess, 81, of Hannibal, passed away at 6:19 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.
A Life Celebration and Memorial Service for Terrance will be held at a later date.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Terrance Paul Hess, 81, of Hannibal, passed away at 6:19 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal.
A Life Celebration and Memorial Service for Terrance will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
Terrance was born March 22, 1941, in Hannibal, to Woodrow Hess and Virginia Cheetum Hess.
He was married to Carla Redmen, she preceded him in death.
Terrance later married Nancy L. Williams on Feb. 14, 1984, in Hannibal. She survives.
Other survivors include his five children, Jeffrey P. Hess (Valerie) of Hannibal, Jenny Lynn Hess of Hannibal, Thomas W. Botkins (Laurie) of Walcott, Iowa, Brad Botkins of Kansas City, Mo. and Jordan P. Hess of Leander, Texas; one brother, Donald Hess of Hannibal; one sister, Melody Chamberlain (Charles) of Palmyra, Mo.; and five grandchildren, Janey Blair Botkins, Easton Botkins, Ella Collins, Norah Botkins and Emelia Botkins. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Terrance was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Gayle Bross.
Professionally, Terrance was retired from the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country all over the world for over 20 years. Terrance was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After retiring from the military, Terrance worked at American Cyanamid for 20 years.
Terrance enjoyed socializing and visiting with his friends at the American Legion Post #55 Hall. Playing cards, gun collecting and coin collecting were a few of Terrance’s favorite interests. Shooting guns at the firing range and watching old war movies and westerns on TV also brought Terrance pleasure. An avid sports fan, Terrace liked to watch football, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and also the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball.
His little dog, Zoe, was so precious to him, he took her everywhere, she was his baby and bodyguard. Most of all Terrance simply enjoyed the moments he could share with his family and friends.
Terrance was a member of the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55, where he was very active and even held several offices, including financial officer.
Terrance was Baptist by faith and attended Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #55, Shriners Hospital for Children or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.