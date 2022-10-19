Temple Yancey, 78, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 10:43 AM, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Neighborhoods by Tiger Place in Columbia, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Brian Baker will officiate.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Temple's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Virginia “Temple” Willis Yancey was born August 2, 1944, in Mexico, MO to Joseph Temple Willis and Ada Virginia Pasley Willis.
She was married to John Elton Yancey on December 21, 1974, in Auxvasse, MO, and they made a happy, lively, loving home together in Hannibal, MO for almost 48 years. He survives, and still resides in Hannibal.
Other survivors include her four children, Gretchen Lea Yancey (James Evans) of Columbia, MO, Gabrielle Lynn Pruett (Josiah) of Hannibal, MO, Timothy Craig Yancey (Jeannie) of St. Louis, MO, and Jana Yancey Emory (Bryan) of Nixa, MO; two sisters, Peggy Martin (Wayne) and Jeanette Davis; one sister-in-law, Marja Willis; and her grandchildren: Grace Yancey Rogers, Faith Yancey Rogers, and Ian Pruett; Brandi (Emory) Gump and Brad Emory; and Holly Mattox and Niles Mattox.
Temple was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, James Willis.
Temple was a kindergarten teacher. She taught for many years at New London Elementary School, and later taught at Veterans Elementary School from where she retired. Temple loved her students and teaching them to read was her passion. Even after retirement, she continued to substitute teach and was a frequent volunteer guest reader at local schools.
She told stories like no other and entertained many! Temple was often invited to classrooms to tell stories, traveled to festivals to share tales, and thrilled her children, their friends, and her grandchildren with her animated voices and creativity. As Temple raised her daughters, she served as a Girl Scout Leader for troops for both Gretchen and Gabrielle. She also volunteered her time and supported the work of the local Becky Thatcher Area Girl Scout Council. She and John were very active in Marion County Democrat politics. Temple served on the Central Committee, was appointed to the Appellate Judicial Commission by Governor Mel Carnahan, and she also volunteered as a poll worker in her retirement years. In retirement, Temple also found joy in painting. As with everything she did, she went “all in” with her artwork and explored a variety of mediums and subjects. This was yet another way for her to express her creativity, and many of her paintings hang now in the homes of her children and grandchildren.
Generous and welcoming, and a teacher and “mom” to so many, Temple had a way of making anyone feel welcome. No one ever left her home hungry. She was a delightful cook and baker, famous for the best apple pies; on Christmas Eve, she religiously made her mother’s fried oysters, a tradition she has shared with her daughters and grandchildren. During the winter months, she welcomed countless kids at her home to warm up with hot chocolate after sledding, or to toss their wet clothes in the dryer. She endured a stream of kids in and out of the house and she welcomed them all. Many friends of the girls enjoyed a close relationship with Temple throughout their teenage years, as she was a great listener, supporter, and advisor. Temple will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Raised in the Presbyterian tradition as a youngster at the Auxvasse Presbyterian Church, Temple later became an active member of the Fifth Street Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO. Temple volunteered many hours at the church, spending time at Vacation Bible School, participating in toy drives and food drives, and generously giving when people were in need.
Pallbearers will be James Evans, Josiah Pruett, Ian Pruett, Bryan Emory, Lynn Pasley, and Joe Frese. Honorary pallbearer will be Tim Yancey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ralls County Elementary School Library.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
