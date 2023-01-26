Taurean Charles Snoddy, 38, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 10:45 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Taurean's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Taurean was born September 4, 1984, in Chula Vista, CA to Virgil Lee Snoddy II and Patricia Lee Blackwell.
Survivors include his two children, Adalyah James and MacKenzie Vedenhaupt; his mother, Patricia Lee Blackwell; his brother, Tahvece Snoddy; four sisters, Pauline Renee Blackwell, Raylene Denis Blackwell, Tanetta Jones, and Memory Reeves; and his nieces and nephews, Jamie Luckett, Marvin Abbey, J.C. Mayfield, Mel-Kel Rodriguez, Chantyra Wilson, Lakane Jones, Tahliyah Snoddy, Tahilek Reeves, Mijoy Pitts, and Mijah Pitts.
Taurean was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Lee Snoddy II.
Professionally, Taurean worked in construction.
Taurean loved everything about being outdoors; fishing on the Mississippi River, rabbit hunting, mushroom hunting, and the beautiful scenery of Montana were a few of his favorites. A fantastic cook, Taurean made the best fried fish and mushrooms. Most of all, Taurean loved his time spent with his children and family.
Taurean was Episcopal by faith and attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.