Mrs. Tammy Tate, age 63, of rural Durham, MO passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by closest family.
She was born July 24, 1958 in Quincy, IL, a daughter of Russell Oscar and Dorothy Ann Bartz Waters. She married L. Richard Tate on April 9, 1977 in Maywood, MO. He survives.
Tammy worked at American Safety in Palmyra for ten years and retired from Lewis County REC after 32 years. She was a former Lewis County School Board member, a Lewis County Food Bank volunteer and a volunteer at Blessing Hospital. She loved fishing at Bennett Springs, camping, mushroom hunting, crafting, quilting, car shows and driving her 2008 red Corvette. She loved cruising with her family and was the official “activity director” of the Cruisin Cousins. She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and family. She was an avid Kansas City Chiefs football fan and was a season ticket holder. She was a member of the Hester Community Church.
Survivors include her husband, Richard of rural Durham; daughter, Sara Jane (Brent) Phillips of New London, MO; son, Adam Leslie Tate of St. Louis, MO; grandsons, Payton (Holly) Phillips of Hannibal, MO, Issac (Jorden VanWinkle) Phillips of Hannibal and Elliott Tate of Palmyra, MO; mother, Dorothy Waters of Quincy, IL; three brothers, Steve (Cecile) Waters of Jefferson City, MO, Mike (Marcia) Waters of Columbia, MO, and Dennis (Lea Ann) Waters of Taylor, MO; two sisters, Sue (Tom) Johnson of Durham, MO and Debbie (Steve) Benedict of Taylor, MO; her-in-laws, Edward “Mickey” and Mary Jane Tate of Maywood, Angela and Gene Walbring of Ewing and Mark and Chris Tate of Hannibal; special great nieces and nephew, Austin, Avery and Addy Johnson of Durham; many other nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat “Chief.” She was preceded in death by her father and brother in infancy, Charles Andrew Waters.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Hester Community Church in rural Maywood, MO with Rev. Lance Bonnell officiating. Burial will be in Maywood Cemetery, Maywood, MO. Visitation will be Monday, March 21, 2022 at Hester Community Church from 4 until 8:00 p.m. Family requests you wear your Kansas City Chiefs attire/colors at the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Maywood Cemetery Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.