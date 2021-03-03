Beloved husband of Janice Stephenson Harlow Cohen. Loving father of Brett (Leslie) Lippel, Jordan (Sherry) Lippel, Sean (Dee) Cohen, Jennifer Cohen and Barbara (Tom) Eckert. Dear step-father of Stephen Harlow. Beloved grandfather of Maximillian, Sophia, and Chase Lippel, Jacob and Elizabeth Lippel, Taylor Alsup, Nicholas Cohen and Emily Cohen, and Alexander Cohen and Kathleen and Joseph Rigdon. Loving step-grandfather of Alexandra, Faith and Jordan Harlow. Dear great-grandfather of Noah Rigdon and step-great-grandfather of Iris Harlow. Beloved brother of Steven (Robin) Cohen and the late Andrea (the late Melvin) Cohen. Loving brother-in-law of Jacquie (the late Larry) Vaughn, Gary (Janine) Stephenson. Beloved son of the late Saul and Fay (nee Bonder) Cohen. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Sylvan was a practicing Pharmacist for 52 years and owned three pharmacies. After selling his stores he worked as a Traveling Relief Pharmacist and Hospital Pharmacist. At the time of his death, he was a part-time Customer Service Supervisor at the McDonald’s Restaurant in Hannibal, MO. He was a gentle caretaker of his family and pharmacy patients.
Due to COVID-19, the service for Sylvan will be a private family service on Thursday, March 4. Contributions in his memory may be made to his Great-Grandchildren’s Education Fund, C/O Janice Cohen. Please call the funeral home for more information. A Rindskopf-Roth service.